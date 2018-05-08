Justin Bieber Calls Out The Superficial Met Gala Via Notes App

You guys, Justin Bieber didn't even want to attend the Met Gala anyways. While you may have missed the singer on the red carpet — which would have been fodder for a lot of good gossip — he's taken to Instagram to let the world know that, actually, the Met Gala is bad, and so are celebrities in general. Or, at least, they're definitely not what they seem.
Here is the statement, unedited, in full:
"HEY WORLD THAT GLAMOROUS LIFESTYLE YOU SEE PORTRAYED BY FAMOUS PEOPLE ON INSTAGRAM DON'T BE FOOLED THINKING THEIR LIFE IS BETTER THAN YOURS I CAN PROMISE YOU IT'S NOT!"
While Bieber doesn't mention the Met Gala by name, the event has pretty much dominated social media, with everyone who was there posting photos from it, and everyone who wasn't fawning over them.
Is this the jealous statement of someone currently experiencing major FOMO? (Bieber has attended in the past.) Or is it the prophetic wisdom from a bandana-d scholar? A random outburst that doesn't mean anything at all? With Bieber, you never know.
I guess it's a healthy thing to remember as we sit here wishing we could do something even half as glamorous as strut down a red carpet in New York City. This is why I maintain that Instagram should be used solely for posting pictures of pets. Brunch is okay sometimes, but pets mostly. Send me pictures of your pets, is what I'm saying.
