These Fragrances Are Catholic Guilt In A Bottle

Whether it's been a week, a year, or a decade since your last confession, even lapsed Catholics will recall the resinous smoke of smoldering incense during midnight mass. So it's no wonder why some fragrance houses have chosen to bottle up that evocative scent, along with other notes like gold, frankincense, myrrh, and nard. (If it’s good enough for Jesus’ feet…)
Now, you can wear your Catholic guilt — or your taste for blasphemy — wherever you go. We may never know which of these church-inspired perfumes they choose to pipe through the vents at the Met Gala tonight, but it's not a red-carpet event they give us flashbacks to, that's for damn sure.
