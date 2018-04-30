Rather than Michelle Wolf's critique of how the press has enabled Donald Trump, or her theory about Trump's finances, or the fact that Flint, Michigan still doesn't have clean water, the world has decided to focus on a different part of the comedian's White House Correspondence speech — her jokes about Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Her jabs included a comparison to Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale, and accused her of using the ashes of all her lies as eyeshadow, all while Sanders sat a few seats away. Some people felt this was a criticism of Huckabee's appearance, and thanks to the Twitter algorithm, it's literally all I'm hearing about. Even Mike Huckabee, Sanders' father, says she's not losing sleep over it, so isn't it time to move on?
"Well, I think she's handled it fine," Mike Huckabee told The Hollywood Reporter. "She's a tough kid. She's grown up in this world. She's also a person who has manners. I mean, even the people who do not agree with her or don't like her have to admit that she's not a mean person. She doesn't go out and just see if she can destroy somebody."
While members of the press took to Twitter to scold Wolf for, they believed, taking the jokes too far, the Press Secretary is apparently already over it.
"She's moved on," Mike Huckabee assured. "Again, my daughter's a remarkable person and she's strong. Things like that aren't going to cause her to lose sleep. I think she was just disappointed that she was subjected to that and felt that it was just inappropriate to invite her as the guest of the association, as the representative of the White House, put her in that very public, prominent position, and then to have her essentially bullied in front of 3,000 people and millions on television."
Now can we please, please stop talking about this?
