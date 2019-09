Mason Ramsey, The Viral Yodeling Kid, Just Dropped The Song Of The Summer

In the studio, Ramsey is decked out in his signature red bowtie and belt buckle larger than his head. He's dwarfed by his equally large guitar and studio headphones, but Ramsey is not intimidated: he's here to belt out his heart. The pint-sized yodeler waxes poetic about new international stardom: he knows he's famous, but the catchiest line is that he wants to be "famous for loving you." After all, fame is pointless without sharing it with people you love, or something. And even though it's only April, we feel some serious Song of the Summer vibes from this one. Will it be this year's "Despacito" or "Bodak Yellow"? It's tough to say, but we dare you to get "Famous" out of your head.