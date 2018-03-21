These Finance Memes Will Make You Rich (Or At Least Laugh)

"I call myself a millennial finance blogger, and, it's funny — people are always surprised to hear that I don't actually work in finance. It just goes to show that this is something that someone who doesn't work in finance can totally do. As far as my brand, my ethos isn't like: 'Hey! Stop buying lunch and go buy a Crock Pot with that money instead!' I'm more like: 'Live, Laugh, Fucking Spend.' I think the world of money is literally hilarious, and I think the culture around it pairs well with pop culture. This is a pop culture account. The language I speak, first and foremost, is celebrity. But my brand also requires knowledge of finance and business, which I've really developed and grown to love."