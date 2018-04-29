We open this week with a powerful full moon in Scorpio on Sunday. If there was ever a lunar event to create a ritual for, it would be this one, for a few reasons. One is that this particular full moon is also known as the Wesak Moon, or the Buddha Moon. In the parts of the world that observe Buddhism, this lunar event celebrates the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha. One way of looking at it is to celebrate the divinity of all things, the light and the dark, life and death. Not surprisingly, this event lines up with the sign of Taurus: the sign of spring, when the physical realm is bursting with color, abundance, and life. It also activates Taurus' opposite sign, Scorpio: the sign of death, the occult, and mysteries that lie beyond the veil of reality. There is divinity in this balance — Scorp and Taurus are two parts of a whole that cannot exist without the other.