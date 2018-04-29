We open this week with a powerful full moon in Scorpio on Sunday. If there was ever a lunar event to create a ritual for, it would be this one, for a few reasons. One is that this particular full moon is also known as the Wesak Moon, or the Buddha Moon. In the parts of the world that observe Buddhism, this lunar event celebrates the birth, enlightenment and death of the Buddha. One way of looking at it is to celebrate the divinity of all things, the light and the dark, life and death. Not surprisingly, this event lines up with the sign of Taurus: the sign of spring, when the physical realm is bursting with colour, abundance and life. It also activates Taurus' opposite sign, Scorpio: the sign of death, the occult and mysteries that lie beyond the veil of reality. There is divinity in this balance — Scorp and Taurus are two parts of a whole that cannot exist without the other.
Enhancing the powerful Buddha Moon are the nodes of fate, which are related to the lunar and solar eclipses. You’ve probably been hearing all about eclipses since last summer, and the most recent ones have been exceptionally dramatic. Occurring in the signs of Leo and Aquarius, they've called on us to decide what takes priority — our own wishes or those of the collective? In any event, the full moon is tightly aspected to the nodes, signifying that there’s a karmic choice that needs to be made in your life. Perhaps something needs to come to an end so that a new beginning can come about for you. This is an up or down, right or left moment for all of us, when the universe points out our current trajectory and asks if we want to continue in this direction — or if we would like to shift gears.
Like all full moons, this is a moment when events and energy come to a head, so keep an eye out for any “Aha!” or “Oh, no!” moments. Consider this a warm-up for the actual eclipses that will come our way in July and August. Like everything else in astrology, eclipses run in cycles. We can look back in time to get an idea of what the overarching story could be by looking back 18 years, nine years and four-and-a-half years to when the nodes of fate rotated through the fixed signs of Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius and Leo. Readers with fixed sun, rising, and planetary signs tend to feel this energy the most, but we’re all in this together, so everyone's about to feel the pulse of change around them. Let’s get to it!