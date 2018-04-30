Yara Shahidi, Aly Raisman, & Iskra Lawrence Open Up About Their Moms

In January, Aerie, American Eagle's body positive line of loungewear and intimates, announced that it was extending its family to include Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi, U.S. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, and model Iskra Lawrence as ambassadors based on "their influential voices, unique stories, and self-made success," a press release read. In addition to appearing in the spring campaign — unretouched, naturally — the trio went on to design an exclusive line of products in March (proceeds benefitted the charity of their choice), further capitalizing on Aerie's body-positive bottom line.
Part of Shahidi, Raisman, and Lawrence's duties also called for the trio to star in a campaign alongside the women who inspire them the most: their mothers. "My mother was my role model of success and helped me believe that all of my dreams are possible," Shahidi said in a release announcing campaign, where she poses with her mother Keri. While Raisman, who is featured with her mother Lynn and sister Chloe, said "it is my mother’s courage that helped me formulate my fearless voice," Lawerence, who was photographed with her mother Wilman, said that "because of the confidence that I learned from my mother, I was able to help break the mold and become a model."
But that's not all they had to say about the most important women in their lives. Ahead, Shahidi, Raisman, and Lawrence dish on the go-to style lesson their mothers passed down to them (and so much more).