Yara Shahidi, Aly Raisman, & Iskra Lawrence Open Up About Their Moms

Part of Shahidi, Raisman, and Lawrence's duties also called for the trio to star in a campaign alongside the women who inspire them the most: their mothers. "My mother was my role model of success and helped me believe that all of my dreams are possible," Shahidi said in a release announcing campaign, where she poses with her mother Keri. While Raisman, who is featured with her mother Lynn and sister Chloe, said "it is my mother’s courage that helped me formulate my fearless voice," Lawerence, who was photographed with her mother Wilman, said that "because of the confidence that I learned from my mother, I was able to help break the mold and become a model."