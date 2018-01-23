For celebrities, wearing a gown with a split to up to there is nothing usual. In fact, showing a little leg á la Angelina Jolie has become a bit of a standard when it comes to getting dressed for a fashionable event. But for model Iskra Lawrence it was a chance to go against the norm in a major way.
On Sunday, the size-12 model walked the red carpet Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing a long, black asymmetrical dress with a waist-high slit giving more than an eyeful of her hips and thighs. Lawrence shared a photo of herself on Instagram, captioning it “Cell-U-lit the red carpet” as her cellulite was on full display. Her commenters were supportive of the body-positive motion. @findingmyartistics cheered her on, writing “Finally a real woman on the red carpet! Good job babe!” And @reinenubienne echoed similar sentiments, saying “All the yaaassses and all the snaps girlfriend!!!”
But the real question seemed to revolve around how she was able to pull off such a move. As @queen.of_sass pointed out, “I'm genuinely curious how she managed to not have her butt and cooter on display while wearing that dress. I mean, she looks absolutely stunning, but I would have the worst wardrobe malfunctions if I wore that.”
Whatever her secrets are, we have to hand it to Lawrence for keeping it real — but still glamorous — on the red carpet.
Advertisement