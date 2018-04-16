15 U.S. Cities Where Women Are Most Successful

There are fun considerations to make when brainstorming new places to move (great nightlife, impressive food scene), and there are practical ones (robust public transportation, affordable housing options). But have you ever stopped to think if the city you call home is also a place where women thrive?
Fin-tech company SmartAsset did just that in a new analysis of the 25 U.S. cities where women are most successful. The locations were ranked by analyzing the median earnings for women working full time, percent of businesses owned by women, percent of women with bachelor's degrees, percent of women with high incomes (defined at $75,000 or more a year), women's unemployment rates, and average housing costs as a percentage of a full-time working woman's income.
One reassuring aspect of the list is how many geographic regions are represented — including tech hubs outside of Silicon Valley (though San Francisco did make the list).
