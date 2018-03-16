Read any roundup of the best jobs, and you'll almost always see the tech industry dominating the list. Yet, we often wonder if young women (and men for that matter) think twice about entering a field that's constantly in the news for it's problematic work culture (see, rampant gender discrimination, long hours, and employees living out of their cars).
So when Indeed sent us its roundup of 2018's best 25 jobs, we were curious what metrics it used to determine the list. To make the cut, the jobs had to have a baseline salary of at least $75,000; then, they were ranked by growth percentage (those that have shown the most growth on the platform since 2014). With that in mind, it's no surprise that results naturally skewed toward the male-dominated technology sector. This list is all about the money, so if you're more interested in work-life balance or flexible schedules, this might not be the slideshow for you.
Money is only one part of the equation when it comes to finding a good job, but it's an important part for sure. If you want to make bank, this is a good list to bookmark. Or if you just want to learn which high-paying jobs has a lot of openings, scroll ahead.