10 High-Paying Jobs That People Genuinely Enjoy

Resolutions are supposed to be a little pie-in-the-sky. When it comes to goals, dreaming big is often a good thing to do (before you let too many practicalities or doubts keep you in the same place). If your new year's goal has to do with job hunting for the first time, looking for new work, entering an unfamiliar field, or advancing where you are, consider which parameters you want to fuel your aspirations. U.S. News & World Report's annual list of the best jobs is a good place to start.
The top-10 jobs are based on a variety of factors including median salary, employment rate, stress level, and 10-year growth projection using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (So, it's a no-brainer that so many jobs in the medical field make the list, as healthcare is a rapidly growing field.)
"Healthcare jobs are prominent on our list year after year and are predicted to continue growing rapidly within the job market by 2026," says Rebecca Koenig, the careers reporter at U.S. News. "Healthcare goes beyond doctors and nursing professions — there is high demand for people to fill positions available in health care technology, at hospitals and elsewhere within the industry that tap into a variety of the categories we rank and that offer a low unemployment rate, a high median salary and robust job growth."
Curious what other jobs top the list? Read on.