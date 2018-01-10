10 High-Paying Jobs That People Genuinely Enjoy

"Healthcare jobs are prominent on our list year after year and are predicted to continue growing rapidly within the job market by 2026," says Rebecca Koenig, the careers reporter at U.S. News. "Healthcare goes beyond doctors and nursing professions — there is high demand for people to fill positions available in health care technology, at hospitals and elsewhere within the industry that tap into a variety of the categories we rank and that offer a low unemployment rate, a high median salary and robust job growth."