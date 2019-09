10 High-Paying Jobs That People Genuinely Enjoy

Resolutions are supposed to be a little pie-in-the-sky. When it comes to goals, dreaming big is often a good thing to do (before you let too many practicalities or doubts keep you in the same place). If your new year's goal has to do with job hunting for the first time, looking for new work, entering an unfamiliar field, or advancing where you are, consider which parameters you want to fuel your aspirations. U.S. News & World Report's annual list of the best jobs is a good place to start.