Rihanna Stanned For Beyoncé From The Front Row At Coachella

It’s Coachella weekend and one of the best parts, whether you're there or just watching from your couch on YouTube and Twitter, are the celebrity appearances. On Saturday, Rihanna hosted a Fenty x Puma pool party where she told WWD, “I’m going to see Beyoncé tonight, I’m the biggest Beyoncé fan ever.” And sure enough, she showed up front row during Beyoncé’s headlining performance, or Beychella, as the queen proclaimed it to now be called during her historic turn on the stage.
However, the only reason we know this happened is because a fan captured the moment on camera. Here she is dancing to one of Bey’s most joyful songs, “Countdown.”
RIH IS OUT HERE FRONT ROW AT BEYONCE GETTING HER LIFE!!!! ❤️#Beychella #coachella pic.twitter.com/BkeYu3EaMX— ? (@Ioveonthebrain) April 15, 2018
So why aren’t there a million photos of this moment online? Unlike in the past years, Coachella banned Getty Images from photographing celebrities while on the grounds at Coachella, including backstage and in VIP areas. This decision could be a part of their new security measures, which includes implementing drones, something they have added since the mass shooting at Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. It could also just be another way to make the festival more celebrity friendly.
Either way, this pretty much forces us to rely on fan photos and videos, even if they are blurry. Without them, we never would’ve been graced with this clip of Rihanna.
The only other images we have of Rihanna from Coachella are ones she has posted herself. She made it pretty clear in her outfit choices that her theme for the weekend was all about the ‘60s. While it’s not exactly understood why she went for a retro vibe, we are always wowed by her fashion inspiration.
