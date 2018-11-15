The Most Innovative Skin-Care Products At The Drugstore Right Now

When it comes to buying beauty products at the drugstore, you generally know what to expect: You walk in, head to the dental-care aisle to get the toothpaste you came in for, then suddenly black out and by the time you come to you're in the checkout line with a basket full of "essentials" you probably don't need. (And forget about shopping online — with all those coupons, you could stock up on enough "essentials" to last you the next decade.)
But right now, there's much more to the drugstore beauty section than the usual moisturizers, masks, and Banana Boat sunscreens — and it's proof that "innovative" and "affordable" are not two mutually-exclusive concepts in the world of beauty. Rather, the formulas you'll find on shelves these days are new, exciting, and like nothing you've ever seen before, at the same low prices you've come to expect from, well, the drugstore.
Ahead, the coolest skin-care products at drugstores right now... as if you needed another reason to "go buy band-aids."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.