Should Heinz Mayochup Come To America: A Discussion

Heinz just released its own brand of mayonnaise on a nationwide scale. A mayo under the Heinz brand was actually launched at select retailers in May 2012, but this is the first time, the company has had a country-wide mayo launch. That's a pretty big deal, however, the announcement was completely overshadowed by a different Heinz product, one that isn't even available in America. Mayochup recently debuted in the Gulf States and, here in the U.S., it's the only condiment anyone is talking about right now. When Heinz noticed America's strong reaction — the good and the bad — to Mayochup, it realized it might be a good idea to bring the new hybrid condiment west. So, now the brand is asking Americans to vote via Twitter for whether or not they want to see Mayochup on store shelves. If 500,000 people vote yes, it's coming.
Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018
Depending on who you are and your personal feelings about mayonnaise and ketchup, the news that Mayochup might be coming to a store near you either left you feeling elated or disgusted. I find myself somewhere in the middle. I'm intrigued by Mayochup, but I'm also unsure. Still, it's my duty as a food lover to exercise this most important right and cast my votes. So, as one does when ones finds oneself stuck at a crossroads, I'll just have to explore the pros and cons of both options.
First of all, the name Mayochup is a problem for me. "Chup" is undoubtedly the worst part of the the word "ketchup." Ketchonnaise — or almost anything else — sounds more appetizing. Another aspect of Mayochup that I'm skeptical of is the ratio of mayonnaise to ketchup that's inside. If you're a fan of mixing the two condiments, you definitely have a preferred ratio and mixing method that's key to achieving it. I, a mayonnaise enthusiast, like to put a large glob of mayonnaise down first, and add small dollops of ketchup as I eat. For me, that ratio is also subject to change depending on what food I'm pairing with the condiment concoction. Chicken tenders call for very little ketchup, but French fries require a more even proportions. So, Mayochup's fixed ratio makes me a little nervous.
I also haven't gotten to try the mayonnaise Heinz used in Mayochup yet. I feel confident that the brand can produce a stellar ketchup, but because Heinz only recently released mayonnaise, I'm not sure if it would be my preferred brand of mayo. (Admittedly, I'm also biased because I am a die-hard Duke's mayonnaise fan.)
Let's move on to Mayochup's pros. The most important pro is, obviously, that it's perfect for both lazy and impatient people. Those of us who cannot wait to jump into their chicken nuggets or French fries or those who don't have moms who'll mix their "Fancy Sauce" for them, could really benefit from the existence of Mayochup. (Incidentally, Fancy Sauce would have been a great name).
Another pro is that some people may struggle to achieve an ideal ketchup and mayonnaise ratio, so having one already mixed up for them may take the pressure off. Finally, the name Mayochup could, in theory, be changed for a stateside rollout. If America demands a rebrand before the condiment lands here, Heinz just might listen.
Well, that was helpful exercise. Since so many of my cons can only be proven as cons once the mayonnaise-ketchup hybrid has come to America, I'm going to vote yes. Heinz mayonnaise could be delicious, the ratio could be absolutely perfect, and the name could shift. If all those stars align, I'd be happy to become a customer. And, if not, no one's going to force me to eat it. Despite having spent so much time discussing this decision, the truth is, condiments are actually a pretty low stakes game.
