Just in case your Twitter feed being locked in constant debate over politics, sports, or the gender of Beyoncé's twins wasn't enough, there's another issue that's tearing apart the internet. Twitter is currently raging in a battle over ketchup, and it's time we all picked a side.
No, the question isn't whether ketchup is a proper condiment for eggs (it is; so is maple syrup). Twitter is instead obsessing over the placement of said ketchup once you're done using it. Does it go in the pantry, or sit (IN ITS RIGHTFUL PLACE!!!) in the refrigerator?
Twitter has thoughts.
If you keep ketchup in the pantry you're an animal and there's no room for you in civilized society— luke (@lukelton) February 2, 2017
I could never be with someone that keeps their ketchup in the cupboard not the fridge.— bee (@pinealpples) February 2, 2017
@mdusing what kind of monster keeps (opened) ketchup in the pantry?— Taquito Jones ? (@paluchador) February 4, 2017
Ketchup goes in the fridge bc if you put an open container in the pantry it will grow bacteria...Is this not a known fact??— Avery Hallstrand (@AveryShilliday) February 5, 2017
This debate has challenged my perspective on everything. As a lifelong supporter of ketchup in the fridge, I had to question why I'm okay eating less-than-chilly ketchup at my local diner. Does ketchup not go bad in the pantry after it's been open?!?
According to an interview with microbiologist for Initial Hygiene Dr. Peter Barratt's in The Daily Mail, we have an official answer.
"No one kept tomato ketchup in the fridge a decade ago, but then it contained more salt. In recent years, food manufacturers have had to cut the amount of salt, a natural preservative, because of its links to high blood pressure... However, while ketchup could keep safely in the cupboard for a couple of weeks, it's best kept in the fridge and eaten within the stated eight-week period," Barratt said.
Welp, there you have it. Keep your fave brand in the fridge, and make sure you finish it in two months. Who knew that validation tasted like tomatoes?
