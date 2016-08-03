Ketchup is a key condiment. I mean, you basically can’t eat French fries without it. But it can be kind of a pain in the you-know-what-to get out of the bottle, right? Before you dirty another knife to try to coax it out, Heinz actually has a “secret” for how to get the ketchup flowin’ from it's oblong glass container.
A Heinz spokesperson recently told the Mirror, “The sweet spot to tap on the Heinz bottle is the embossed 57 on the neck. All you need to do is apply a firm tap where the bottle narrows, and the ketchup will come out easier."
When I read this, my first thought was, well, duh. But apparently my knowledge of condiment extraction is actually above average, because not a whole lot of people are aware of this. In fact, the Mirror goes on to explain that the Heinz website states only about 11% of people know about the 57-slap hack. It's time to spread that ketchup wisdom to the world.
