Marlene & Ji Nilsson Are Making Friendship Pop A Thing

Marlene and Ji Nilsson are, on their own, two very influential Swedish pop acts. Together, they are something else. The duo rarely gets the chance to duet, but when they do, the result is tender and almost nostalgic. They care for each other in the deep, obsessive way teenagers love each other. It's not novel — women can be friends in public — but their documentation of it is. It's not often that women gush about their friendships in public, especially in song. Their first duet "Love You Anyway" was released in 2014. The song was a pledge of loyalty — the resounding message was, no matter what happens when the shit hits the fan, I'm going to love you anyway. In March, four years after the release of "Love You Anyway," Marlene and Nilsson released "There," yet another synth-pop ode to steadfast friendship.