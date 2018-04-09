Initially, John Krasinski wasn’t planning offer his wife, Emily Blunt, a role in the movie he was working on — a little horror project that would go on to become A Quiet Place, which released over the weekend to outstanding box office numbers and a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score. At the time, Blunt had just given birth to their second child and was in the process of filming Mary Poppins. But after reading the script, Blunt turned to Krasinski and said she was interested in playing the part of Evelyn Abbot. Eventually, Krasinski would play her on-screen husband, giving the project an almost poetic symmetry.
There's an undeniable charm in seeing a real-life couple act alongside one another — and perhaps even more charm knowing that a member of the couple is directing the movie, too. Naturally, we know whatever we're seeing onscreen is fictional (even if it seems viscerally real, like in A Quiet Place). But the relationships that have made the movie are completely real.
Krasinski and Blunt are hardly the first to make the leap from romantic couple to working couple, and lived to tell the tale. Here's what these multi-talented director-actor couples had to say about working with each other — and, for the morbidly curious, also how the movie affected their partnership. Spoiler: It always did, in some way.