Influencers! They're just like us! And apparently their love for Disney is just as strong as ours — well, at least Chiara's is. Chiara Ferragni, the Italian blogger behind The Blonde Salad who deservedly ranks as an OG influencer and vocal Disney fanatic, has teamed up with the House of Mouse to design a limited-edition shoe collection launching Thursday.
Spearheading a movement of influencers transitioning into designers for their own projects-turned-full-fledged-brands, Ferragni has led the changing landscape of what "influencers" are capable of past their social media presence. After successfully heading up her own eponymous shoe line for the last few years, tapping Ferragni seems like a natural first choice for Disney to break further into the high-fashion space.
The five-piece capsule collection comes in two silhouettes, including a mule and a slip-on sneaker, which feature luxe fabrics including velvet, suede and patent leather. As for the unmistakable Disney touch, the shoes will have an array of Minnie Mouse-inspired elements, from exaggerated bows to gloved hand vignettes and a heavy dose of crystal embellishments. Retail prices will run between $300 to $470.
Ferragni, who wears a number of hats from model/influence/entrepreneur/designer/new mom (her baby is already decked out in Disney), has shown her adoration for Disney loud and proud; she even touts a Mickey tattoo on her left wrist. "My love for Mickey Mouse is no secret," Ferragni shared in a press statement. "I was excited when we decided to create a collection with Mickey's leading lady, Minnie! Her iconic style was so fun to work with, her bow, her gloves and her colors have been incorporated in our must-haves." And with her recent permanent move to L.A., we're sure a few in-person visits to Disneyland were lined up to gain inspiration for the collection.
For a peek at the entire line-up, click ahead. The Chiara x Shop Disney collection will be exclusively available via shopdisney.com on Thursday, April 5.