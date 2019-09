Ferragni, who wears a number of hats from model/influence/entrepreneur/designer/new mom (her baby is already decked out in Disney ), has shown her adoration for Disney loud and proud; she even touts a Mickey tattoo on her left wrist. "My love for Mickey Mouse is no secret," Ferragni shared in a press statement. "I was excited when we decided to create a collection with Mickey's leading lady, Minnie! Her iconic style was so fun to work with, her bow, her gloves and her colors have been incorporated in our must-haves." And with her recent permanent move to L.A., we're sure a few in-person visits to Disneyland were lined up to gain inspiration for the collection.