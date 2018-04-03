Taylor Swift's Stalker Finally Sentenced To 10 Years Probation

Taylor Swift's two-year-long nightmare is over. Since 2016, the singer has been quietly battling a stalker who was first arrested in November of 2016 after violating his restraining order when he followed Swift after her concert at a Formula 1 race. Now, E! News reports that he has been sentenced to ten years of probation following death threats uncovered in January of this year.
Aside from allegedly stalking Swift in person, her family claims that the man, named Frank Andrew Hoover, had been sending aggressive emails to father Scott Swift from August to October 27 in 2016. In January, Prosecutors went on to find additional emails in which Hoover threatened to kill both Swift and her family, taking place between May 2016 and October 2016.
In these emails, Hoover refers to the Swifts as the "evil family of devils," telling them to "enjoy the brain aneurysms and death." He allegedly also wrote that he "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can't stand that virus shit your daughter spread."
Stipulations of his ten year probation include being monitored by a GPS for the first year of probation, as well as a requirement that he must stay a mile away from Swift and her family. Other requirements include psychological testing, substance abuse classes, surrendering of firearms, and random drug testing. If he violates these terms, he faces jail time.
While Swift has not commented publicly on this case, this isn't her first victory in court. Over the summer, she was awarded a symbolic $1 when she countersued radio host David Mueller for a symbolic $1 after he accused her of ruining his career and reputation when she accused him of groping her at a 2013 meet and greet.
