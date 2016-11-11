Taylor Swift's Stalker Has Been Found & Arrested

It's a good day for Taylor Swift.
The singer's stalker has been found and arrested by Texas authorities. Frank Andrew Hoover violated a restraining order the singer obtained against the 39-year-old following earlier incidents, reports local news station KXAN. In October, he trailed Swift's motorcade to the airport after she wrapped up a concert in Austin, Tex. He was trying to contact the pop-star before she boarded her private plane, and police have been on the hunt for him since, according to KXAN.
On Thursday, Hoover was booked into Travis County Jail. He was placed on a $100,000 jail bond. Hoover has also sent threatening, harassing emails to Swift's dad Scott. Stalkers are scary business — you stay safe, Tay-Tay.
