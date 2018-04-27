In our series My Salary Story, women with years of career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way. Interested in contributing your salary story? Email us here.
Previously, we learned from a 32-year-old woman in media who learned to never share her previous salaries with prospective employers. This week, we talked to a 30-year-old attorney in Brooklyn, NY who has been working since she was a teenager.
Age: 30
Current Location: Brooklyn, NY
Current Industry & Title: Legal Services, Staff Attorney
Starting Salary: $5.15/hour (about $70/week)
Current Salary: $78,000
Number of Years Employed: 16 years
Biggest Salary Jump: $42,000
Biggest Salary Drop: $26,000
Biggest Negotiation Regret: "Being so grateful for a job that I didn't negotiate a job offer."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Always consider your entire salary and benefits package when rejecting or accepting an offer. I am an attorney at a unionized nonprofit legal services organization. Although my salary is not very high compared to other lawyers' salaries in New York City, I have great benefits thanks to our union."
