You might remember that in December, the company was on the receiving end of battery-related user backlash: News spread that Apple had released an earlier update that effectively slowed down certain apps and features to manage "peak workloads" experienced by aging batteries. The company did damage control, reducing the cost of out-of-warranty battery replacements (you can still replace yours for just $29 through the end of 2018) and promising to give insight into an individual iPhone's battery health.
That battery transparency is included in iOS 11.3. When you go to Settings > Battery, you'll notice a new "Battery Health (Beta)" section. Tap that and you'll see "maximum capacity", a new "measure of battery capacity relative to when it was new." If you're at or close to 100%, your battery is in stellar shape. As your battery ages and that percentage lowers, you may face "fewer hours of usage between charges." You'll also be told if your iPhone is operating at peak performance and, if it isn't, there will be an option to turn off the feature that manages performance and can result in a slowdown. However, you do so at the risk of your iPhone unexpectedly shutting down. (Apple introduced the feature to combat those occurrences.)
The iOS update introduces a new Business Chat messaging tool that promises to streamline communications with companies — and all but eliminate the need for phone calls. Now, when you search for shops, hotels, and banks in Safari, Spotlight Search, and Maps (sorry, no Google Maps yet), there will be a message option. Tap that, and you can text with the business for help with any questions or reservation needs. The tool is still in beta for now.
iOS 11.3 also seems to throw some subtle shade at Facebook. It includes a new data and privacy icon that will appear when Apple asks for your personal information. An explanation for the new icon emphasizes Apple's privacy values, something that CEO Tim Cook has not shied away from talking about as Facebook deals with the fallout of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
Finally, there are some updates to Apple Health and those with an iPhone X will see new Animoji — lions, dragons, and bears, oh my!
