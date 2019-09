Then, there were the Sirens, who make their famous appearance in Homer’s Odyssey. Even if the show's name claims otherwise, the mermaids in Siren physically resemble nereids more than they do actual Sirens of Greek mythology. Unlike the Nereids, who only occasionally got involved with human life, the Sirens were entirely consumed with luring humans to their deaths. Yet the Sirens had the legs and wings of a bird — not the tail of the fish. Sirens perched on rocks waited for ships to sail by, so they could sing their legendary song. Sailors would become entranced by their voices, and drown in the rough waters near the sirens’ rocks. Only Odysseus’ ship was able sail safely past the Sirens. Odysseus plugged his sailors’ ears, and strapped himself to the mast so he could hear their song without leaping into the water to his death.