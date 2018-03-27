But, Siren isn’t This Is Us or Gilmore Girls, so the rest of the pilot, and much of the series, takes on the vibe of alternate universe Jaws. Because in this story, the predator lurking beneath the waves makes it to land to terrorize this small town (and also make lasting friendships with its inhabitants). As you’ve guessed, the killing machine we’re talking about is the mermaid who inspires Siren’s title, who chooses the name Ryn for herself. In an effort to prove to us just how fearsome Ryn actually is, we eventually see the floating head of the massive sea predator she took down and subsequently devoured.