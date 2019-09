Amid Ryn’s many sides, the one viewers will most likely be buzzing about is that one that helps her serve as an outlet for female rage. When I first heard about Siren nearly a full year ago, a single moment struck me: when Ryn slits the throat of a flannel-wearing would-be creep and tosses him through a window. With just a few frames of a sneak peek, the Freeform show suggested this was series prepared to drop all the infantilism of The Little Mermaid, where the heroine self mutilates for love, and the objectification of mermaid lore in favor of a badass woman who was more than ready to defend herself. The full version of that scene improves upon the preview teaser, amping up the tension and catharsis of Ryn’s immediate, bloody revenge. The moment is made all the more thrilling in a world where it felt like a new real-life sexual predator was outed every day for a full season.