As if we needed another reason to put sun-kissed Italy on our warm-weather bucket list, Giada De Laurentiis' newest cookbook filled with Italian food adventures is giving us a major case of menu envy. The pages of Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita are bursting with snapshots of the luminous chef in Rome making, plating, and chowing down on her favorite authentic dishes. Covering starters, lunch, in-betweens, easy weeknight feats, sides, and sweets, De Laurentiis' recipes are fresh and vibrant spring to summer dining goals.
Because we currently don't have any European vacation plans mapped out, we're featuring three of our favorite eats from the cookbook ahead to help us brush up on our at-home Italian cooking skills. Scroll on to give your favorite dishes an elevated Italian makeover — Giada-style.