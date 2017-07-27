When we asked De Laurentiis what her best tips and hacks for making pasta were, she said the following: "I always tell people that when grating or adding Parmesan cheese to your pasta, you should start by heating the sauce in a skillet, so it has enough room to disperse and heat up. Add the pasta to it, and then you grate the cheese on top of the pasta before you toss. So, once you start tossing, the cheese has already melted on the pasta and the sauce sticks to the cheese that sticks to the pasta. You get this really creamy mixture and every bite has a little bit of everything. It’s the perfect bite of pasta, cheese, and sauce." Our minds raced: Of course! It seems so obvious to us now. Why hadn't we thought of this before? It's genius. And so we tested out the cheesy promise for ourselves — although though deep down, we already knew that Giada only speaks the purest pasta truth.