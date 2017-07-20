Giada De Laurentiis' Genius Cheese Hack Will Forever Change The Way You Make Pasta

Giada De Laurentiis is THE queen of easy-to-execute pasta recipes — and we love pasta. The Italian-born and Emmy award-winning Food Network star, known for her hit show Everyday Italian and Giada at Home (among others), has been whipping up enviable, yet accessible dishes since the early 2000s. On top of that, this celebrated chef also happens to be the author of several (eight to be exact) best-selling cookbooks. But at the end of the day she's really just a kick-ass, grilled cheese- and quesadilla-loving cook (and that, we can majorly relate to). Which is exactly why we couldn't wait to sit down with De Laurentiis at her recent kickoff event for a new collaboration with Williams Sonoma — centered around, you guessed it, pasta. In addition to giving us a rundown on the covetable new line of sauces, seasonings, and tools, De Laurentiis also shared a few genius cooking hacks. (Plus, she dished on the foods she wouldn't dream of touching: airplanes and Panda Express are involved.) Check out her pasta tips and more, below.