"The city contains lots of elements that make for comfortable living, including fantastic social housing and rent restrictions that put tenants first. My boyfriend and I live in a flat with what is essentially a permanent contract, so the rent can never increase more than in line with inflation and we can never be kicked out. Even if we had a child in the flat, they could inherit our rental agreement from us and pay the rent that we pay now, plus inflation, for the rest of their lives too.