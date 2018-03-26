You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
A simple search for the word "rose" on Sephora's website churns out 1,091 results, which is a lot for a flower that was once most commonly associated with powdery grandma fragrances. Some of these products, naturally, pertain to the names of blushes and lipsticks, but hundreds more refer to skin-care items containing various forms of the flower, touted for its soothing, anti-inflammatory properties.
Biossance's Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil is one of those products and, unlike many of its rivals, it's been sold out for nearly two weeks on Sephora's website. In fact, according to the brand, the product's sales have tripled in the last year alone. The lightweight oil features Damascus rose extract, along with sustainably-produced squalane and vitamin C. And while most facial oils get a bad rap for being greasy, that's not the case with this formula. Its consistency is ridiculously thin; we might even venture to say that it's the lightest and fastest-absorbing oil we've tried to-date.
Fortunately, the oil is still available on the brand's website for those willing to buy it without trying it first. If that's not you, check out five of our favorite alternatives in the slides ahead.