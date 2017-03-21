This Blush & Bronzer Hack Makes Getting Ready So Much Easier

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
We're all about a multi-tasking makeup hack that lets us cut down on the number of products currently bursting out of our makeup bags. That's why we love the trick in the video above, is all about making your blush (and bronzer) work double-duty as eyeshadow. It's also a great way to rock the monochromatic makeup trend without cashing out for dozens of matchy-matchy products. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Gently pat an iridescent cream shadow all over your entire lid. This won't just brighten up your complexion, it'll also act as a base for any powders you layer over top.
Step 2. Dust your go-to bronzer into your crease using a fluffy eyeshadow brush.
Step 3. Sweep your favorite blush (we used MAC Gingerly) across the outer corners of your eyes and into your crease. Dust the same color onto your lower lash line for definition, too.
Step 4. Apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks using a powder brush.
