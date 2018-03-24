The best part is that the steam didn't dry out my fingers too much; it was a significant improvement to soaking in pure acetone, that's for sure. The actual process is a little fussy, but there's no real clean-up after, so it's more about finding a plug, pulling out the machine, measuring, and scraping. The whole process took about 30 minutes, which to me is better than hauling my ass to the salon and shelling out $10 for removal every single time. All in all, I was pleased — and I'm sure my Uber driver will be, too.