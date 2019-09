I've long searched for an effective way to remove my own gel manicure at home without resorting to peeling off my polish in the back of an Uber. So the first time anyone ever steamed off my gels — at L.A.’s Base Coat salon — I immediately had the urge to run down the street with the miraculous device. I emailed Katie Carzorla, the founder of The Painted Nail, and it turns out that the mini steamer is actually available for purchase. She sent one over to the R29 office for me to try — and this is exactly how I fared without manicurist supervision.