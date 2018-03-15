When Ana announces she wishes her “people” also had a safe space to find refuge in, Aaron happily explains exactly what she would need to do to create the kind of change she wants to see in the world. He details all the permits and hashtags and sponsors necessary. Aaron might be a bit of a conceited dummy sometimes, but no one can say he doesn’t know his protest strategy. He finishes off Civil Resistance 101 explaining he’s happy to help the Latina cause, which makes sense. Ana, a proud Cuban-American did say “minorities” like her need a place, too. But, after listening to Aaron’s speech, Ana clarifies she was never talking about Latina safe spaces; Ana was talking about conservative women.