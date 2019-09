By entering into production, Indall is embodying being that girl her song talks about. "When women are competitive and confident, we're told that we're too bossy . I used to get called type-A, which is another version of that. Men are allowed a certain confidence and a little bit of that ego — if they don't have it, naturally they're taught how to fake it pretty well." The biggest change Indall has seen since the industry started talking about representation for women has been among other women. Some friends, who she declined to name but identified as successful female artists, have started talking about actively looking for other women to manage them. "It feels to me that like five years ago they would've thought they need that 'top manager' who has done it for awhile and, of course, that's a male. Now, they're looking for a female manager and they're taking interviews with different people. We're starting to have that conversation, and and it's important. If you are a female artist, just the way that you speak to your team is going to be different if there are more females around."