Salma Hayek Calls Out The Irony & Ignorance Of The New Frida Kahlo Barbie

This isn't the first time Hayek has taken issue with the way in which people have tweaked Kahlo's image and legacy for profit. In December, the actress penned a harrowing op-ed for The New York Times in which she detailed her horrific experience on the set of the 2002 biopic, Frida, in which she played the titular role. According to Hayek, producer Harvey Weinstein was more interested in Kahlo's sex life — particularly her bisexuality — than he was in her art and beliefs. Hayek also reported that Weinstein pressured her into performing a full-frontal nude sex scene with another woman and made numerous unwanted advances . At one point, she claimed Weinstein had threatened to kill her because she wouldn't give him what he wanted.