Salma Hayek Calls Out The Irony & Ignorance Of The New Frida Kahlo Barbie

the frida kahlo barbie doesn’t have a unibrow and in a shocking turn of events barbie wants to add feminism to its brand while still aggressively adhering to western beauty standards— Maitri White (@sciagurata) March 6, 2018
this is a mess— thotito (@thotsoraymond) March 7, 2018
a) its ableist, she was a disabled womxn and yall are erasing that critical part of her
b) yall are adhering to western beauty standards by getting rid of her unibrow
c) she was a communist, the fact ur turning her into some mass produced commodity is appalling https://t.co/7pXBlQBIDd
I can be grateful for Barbie’s new line of historical dolls & inclusion of Frida Kahlo in it, while also being upset & calling attention to this amazing woman with lifelong disabilities being depicted as fully abled.— Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) March 8, 2018
If I’m ever famous, don’t erase my disability from my story! pic.twitter.com/Y8TMTBMRi4