Salma Hayek Calls Out The Irony & Ignorance Of The New Frida Kahlo Barbie

#fridakahlo never tried to be or look like anyone else. She celebrated her uniqueness. How could they turn her into a Barbie No puedo creer que hayan hecho una Barbie de nuestra Friducha que nunca trató de parecerse a nadie y siempre celebró su originalidad ??#body image

