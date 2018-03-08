Charlize Theron's Preppy Mom Scored Her Some Really Good Weed

Charlize Theron's most recent role in the upcoming movie Gringo explores the dark side of the marijuana business as a businessman crosses from professionalism to crime in the world of drugs. Theron's experience hasn't been quite as elicit. While the actress admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that she had found herself losing interest in the drug ("My chemistry just changed one day, like I found myself frozen in front of my fridge for like eight hours. I couldn't speak. It just wasn't fun anymore.") when she does partake, it comes from a source you would not expect: her suburban mom.
Advertisement
"I have really bad sleep and so does my mom, and we were talking about it because we do take sleep medication," Theron told the host. "I was saying to her, 'Maybe we should figure out some way to try a sleeping strain, something that could help us with sleep?' And she was like, 'Yes.'"
Of course, as the daughter, Theron assumed it would be her responsibility to actually procure the drugs, since it is legal in California, but then:
"Last week she showed up at my house, literally drove in in her little tennis outfit, and brought me a little container, and just left it on my kitchen table and was like, 'So I got some blueberry-covered chocolate ones but if you want it faster acting you should go for the mint. Those you suck and it just works faster.'"
Turns out, Mama Theron is already a pro. However, something about that tennis outfit tells me she won't be falling into the plot of Gringo any time soon. Check out the interview:
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement