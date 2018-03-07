Local Women's Marchers Distance Themselves From National Group As It Finally Address Anti-Semitism Charges
@womensmarchct is unequivocally opposed to any form of anti-Semitism or homophobia from anyone. We can’t control what the national organizers do, but we stand firm on this within our state chapter.— Women's March CT (@womensmarchct) March 4, 2018
It took time for me to write this piece. Some will say it took too long, others will say it’s not enough. The reality is, THIS IS MY TRUTH! https://t.co/53R104mOpS— Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 7, 2018
Anti-Semitism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, racism and white supremacy are and always will be indefensible.— Women's March (@womensmarch) March 6, 2018
Please read our statement: pic.twitter.com/bRFqAGf81t
Forgive me for having a hard time believing this days-late statement after the way every co-chair conducted themselves in defense of Mallory’s support for Farrakhan.— diane alston (@dianelyssa) March 6, 2018
No member of the LGBT community, the Jewish community, or any woman, has any reason to trust you after this.