Farrakhan said trans folks were invented by greedy hollywood jews to destroy the black community.— Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) March 3, 2018
This is one’s not hard @womensmarch
Hey @womensmarch organizers... What do you think? Farrakhan speaks despicable lies/how can you stand with him. Gross... ? https://t.co/zmANyY3SiJ— reginaspektor (@respektor) March 2, 2018
How difficult is it to say "antisemitism is unacceptable"? https://t.co/SXCoYtjqEN— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) March 2, 2018
Women have not been treated right in any government on this Earth. pic.twitter.com/2FxtRyawic— MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 2, 2018
If your leader does not have the same enemies as Jesus, they may not be THE leader! Study the Bible and u will find the similarities. Ostracizing, ridicule and rejection is a painful part of the process...but faith is the substance of things!— Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 1, 2018
I am not a slave. I am a strong black woman who will not live in fear of any man or woman. You can try to take everything I have, but only GOD can have ME.— Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 1, 2018
Love my brother for life! https://t.co/3gb2g9FmVj— Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 2, 2018
Family...thank you for loving me and for knowing the truth about who I am. My work speaks for itself...my words have been clear...my love for people is deep. Whatever else they say about me is a LIE. Thank you for continuing to hold me up. I stand on my reputation!— Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 2, 2018
Funny how folks interpreted my mention of one having enemies the same as Jesus, as me describing a certain group of people. That’s your own stuff. My point...Jesus had a number of enemies as do all black leaders. Period point blank.— Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 2, 2018