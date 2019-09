Slowly but surely, buzz over the new Netflix original series Seven Seconds has been building. The show takes on an issue that Americans have been confronted with on all fronts in popular media over the last few years: tensions between police, prosecutors, and the communities they serve following a tragedy. From news programs to primetime series like Shots Fired , police violence and misconduct against people of color has been broadcast into homes all over the country as evidence of growing racial tensions. In theory, Seven Seconds is showing up a little late to the party with this script. It even stars Regina King , like Shots Fired and American Crime did before it. But there is also something uniquely different about Seven Seconds: the fact that a Black woman gets to be the imperfect hero.