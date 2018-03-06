Assistant DA KJ Harper (Clare-Hope Ashitey) finds herself stuck between the duties of her job and the demands from both the crooked police and a community seeking answers. She takes it upon herself to dig deeper into a case that has been open for too long. She is also a barely functioning alcoholic who can hardly carry an Anita Baker song to the end during karaoke, let alone her caseloads. She drinks on the job. She broods on the job. She fucks up on the job. But she is also the only character, with the help of lead detective Rinaldi (Michael Mosley), who is empathetic and justice-oriented enough to seek justice in the aftermath of a shady hit-and-run.