The Kardashians Ate Ice Cream At This Celebrity Hot Spot While Visiting Japan

Besides simply wanting photos for their Instagram feed, celebrities seem to flock to the location because it offers a certain level of exclusivity. According to the Kawaii Monster Café website , there is an entry fee of around $5, which isn't much but really, when's the last time you went to a café that had a cover? Kawaii Monster also has these things called point cards, which you can earn by visiting the café a certain number of times, and each level comes with specific privileges. For example, after five visits, you can get the Mystic Purple point card, which allows you to enjoy an exclusive "special menu." If you have a points card, the entrance fee is waved as well. We're pretty sure, however, that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian didn't have to pay an entry fee.