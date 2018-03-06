The Kardashians Ate Ice Cream At This Celebrity Hot Spot While Visiting Japan

Recently, the three oldest Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé, took an epic trip to Japan. According to their social media posts, while there, they ate sashimi, visited bamboo forests, and Kim was even inspired by an anime character to dye her hair pink. During their time in Tokyo, Kim and Kourtney were also sure to hit up a café that since opening in 2015, has become a hot spot for celebs. It's called Kawaii Monster Café, and it's an Instagram wonderland.
The vibe at Kawaii Monster Café is a kind of mix of creepy and cute. The café is designed to look like the inside of a monster that has swallowed unicorns, rainbows, and all sorts of colorful sweet treats. In the cave-like setting, there are vibrant installations like the Sweets Go Round and brightly decorated seating areas with names like Mushroom Disco and Milk Stand. The space was designed by fashion designer Sebastian Masuda, and every corner of the café offers a fun backdrop for Instagram photos, which is surely why so many celebrities stop by.
Thanks to Instagram, we were able to see that the likes of Behati Prinsloo and Jaden Smith have visited the Kawaii Monster Café. Arianna Grande has hung out there with Masuda himself. Zedd and Gigi Hadid have posed with the "Monster Girls" who work there. Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson even took a ride on the Sweets Go Round.
Besides simply wanting photos for their Instagram feed, celebrities seem to flock to the location because it offers a certain level of exclusivity. According to the Kawaii Monster Café website, there is an entry fee of around $5, which isn't much but really, when's the last time you went to a café that had a cover? Kawaii Monster also has these things called point cards, which you can earn by visiting the café a certain number of times, and each level comes with specific privileges. For example, after five visits, you can get the Mystic Purple point card, which allows you to enjoy an exclusive "special menu." If you have a points card, the entrance fee is waved as well. We're pretty sure, however, that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian didn't have to pay an entry fee.
During their visit, Kim and Kourtney did something that based on Instagram photos, most celebrities don't appear to do when they go to Kawaii Monster. The duo actually tried the food. According to their posted photos, the sisters sat in the Milk Stand section under giant bunny and unicorn heads drinking milk through light-up straws connected to huge baby bottles. In their booth, they appeared to slurp down the Colorful Rainbow Pasta and the Colorful Poison Parfait.
It's unclear whether the other celeb visitors were only there to pose with the cool installations or if they simply didn't share photos of the food they ordered. However, considering that we live in a time when some restaurants concentrate more on being Instagram-worthy and less on making good food, we wouldn't be shocked to learn it's the former. Kim and Kourtney, though, clearly noticed the Instagram potential in Kawaii Monster's menu. They're experts. We wouldn't even be surprised if we found out Kim actually dyed her hair pink to get a perfectly coordinated photo at the café.
