The new series will feature an alien/human love story as the original did, but with a twist. This time, instead of the aliens roaming the halls of Roswell High, as they did in the WB series, the E.T. in question will be a police officer named Max (Nathan Parsons, who was also just announced). Max's human crush Liz (Jeanine Mason), a biomedical engineer and the daughter of undocumented immigrants who moves back to town years after graduation, will help him untangle a government conspiracy as well as the "politics of fear and hatred."