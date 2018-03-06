A former Pretty Little Liars cast member is going from Rosewood to Roswell.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler Blackburn has joined The CW's Roswell, a reboot of the 1999 WB series of the same name.
The new series will feature an alien/human love story as the original did, but with a twist. This time, instead of the aliens roaming the halls of Roswell High, as they did in the WB series, the E.T. in question will be a police officer named Max (Nathan Parsons, who was also just announced). Max's human crush Liz (Jeanine Mason), a biomedical engineer and the daughter of undocumented immigrants who moves back to town years after graduation, will help him untangle a government conspiracy as well as the "politics of fear and hatred."
In this version of the small town alien love story, Blackburn will portray Sgt. Alex Manes, who returns home from a stint in the Middle East with a fair share of trauma under his belt. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blackburn's character will be torn between his father's expectations and the man of his dreams.
Blackburn portrayed Caleb Rivers on Pretty Little Liars from 2011 to 2017. He's not the only PLL alum joining The CW: Lucy Hale, who played Aria Montgomery on the mystery series, stars in new series Life Sentence on the network.
Blackburn has yet to comment on the casting news, but he did take to Instagram on Sunday to share some gratitude:
As for where the rest of the PLL cast is, they're all seemingly doing big things. Shay Mitchell will star in Greg Berlanti's upcoming Lifetime series You, opposite former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley. Troian Bellisario will appear in the film adaptation of Where'd You Go, Bernadette? alongside Cate Blanchett.
Will Roswell offer as many twists and turns as PLL? Hopefully, though only time will tell if there will be quite as many evil twins.
