International Women's Day is a time to celebrate the achievements of women who motivate and inspire you, whether that's your mom, best friend, or a public figure. In tech, an industry grappling with a lack of gender diversity, women play an increasingly important role for other women: They serve as role models to girls who are just beginning their STEM education, mentors to up-and-coming female employees, and, for those in the upper ranks, sounding boards to their peers.
Ahead, we asked 20 top women in tech to name a woman whom they admire and want to shout out today. Click through to see who Melinda Gates, Bozoma Saint John, Tracy Chou, Katrina Lake, and more have chosen.
It's important to note that every woman included had trouble picking just one person to highlight. With so many phenomenal women working in tech, this was no easy task, and there are plenty more names that are worth honoring today and every day.
