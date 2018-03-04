The $11 Eyeshadow Palette That's Like Fingerpaints For Your Face

Aside from SZA, there are a lot of other people who like Drew Barrymore. And those other people are me. Sure, she comes from an acting dynasty and she produces her own show on Netflix, but after the set closes, she's just a woman wearing Crocs, sweeping on mascara while riding the subway. Basically, she's just like us — sort of. But my favorite thing about Barrymore has less to do with her anti-Hollywood habits and more to do with the fact that she spearheads a beauty line, Flower Beauty, that never exceeds $25. And my latest obsession is a new product that lets me finger paint on my makeup like I'm Barrymore's three-year-old daughter Frankie.
Now that Flower Beauty is launching at Ulta stores, the brand decided to drop three exclusive palettes for the beauty retailer. That's fine and dandy, but I really only care about one: the Austin Wanderlust Palette. At first glance, you'll notice three neutral shades that you might find in one of the Urban Decay's Naked palettes. But take a closer look and you'll see three unique shades you probably don't own... yet. Despite the fact all six are softer than a velvet chair from West Elm, it's the three stand-outs — lime green, navy blue with a glitter finish, and matte apricot — that have my credit card creeping its way out of my wallet already.
"I love when women put bright red or canary yellow on their eyes," Barrymore explained in a recent video for Refinery29. "But I also wanted to make a palette that’s very wearable." What I'm hearing: This palette helps you find a balance between the eccentric Barrymore aesthetic of '98 (bold, kind of crazy in a charming way) and her low-key, down-to-earth vibes of today.
Sadly, I'm not lucky enough to call myself one of Barrymore's offspring who will probably get to inherit storage units filled with Flower Beauty products one day, but I am lucky enough to say I'll be buying this $11 palette in bulk... before it inevitably sells out.
