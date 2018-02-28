We're Totally Ready For Spring, Thanks To These New NARS Products

The temperature may be slowly but surely scaling the charts, up from a bone-chilling 15 to a much more manageable 45. But while the weather itself is starting to improve, we've already been transported to warmer climes — mentally, at least — thanks to this new launch from NARS. Suddenly, we're a lot more excited about bronzed, luminous skin and a dewy, springtime-fresh glow...
At the beginning of April, NARS will launch a six-product range of highlighting powders featuring proprietary "Seamless Glow Technology." The innovative formula combines microspherical powders and pearls that reflect light and blend seamlessly into skin to enhance your natural glow, and the silky, lightweight texture makes application easy — and you can layer as much as you like to go from delicately lit-from-within to full-on strobing, just like that.
While the past few years have been all about hyper-pigmented highlighters so bright, they can practically be seen from outer space, these products show a return to a more natural complexion. The non-glittery finish on each powder gives them more of a subtle, pearly glow. The range of colors cater to — and work well with — a variety of skin tones, from the palest alabaster to deeper, darker shades.
You'll notice that the names, for the most part, are taken from highly desirable travel destinations: Albatross is an opalescent gold; Fort de France provides a pearly champagne finish; Capri is pinkish and pearly; Ibiza offers a sun-kissed yellow gold; Maldives is a deeper, rosier bronze; and St. Barths is perfect for a warm, bronzy glow.
If you're a fan of NARS' cult-favorite cheek products, from the bestselling Laguna bronzer to the iconic Orgasm blush and luminous liquid Copacabana, these new highlighters will be a welcome addition to your makeup bag — and your routine, perfect for adding a gorgeous glow to your skin all spring and summer long. Just be sure to set aside some money for the NARS x Erdem collection, too, which launches April 12...
