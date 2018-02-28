Make Space In Your Beauty Bag For These New NARS Highlighters

It may be minus degrees in the UK this week as the 'Beast from the East' takes hold, but a new launch from NARS has transported us to warmer climes and got us excited about glowing, bronzed skin and luminous springtime highlighters. NARS has unveiled a six-product range of highlighting powders, launching at the beginning of April, featuring "Seamless Glow Technology". The innovative formula combines microspherical powders and pearls that reflect light and blend seamlessly into skin to enhance your natural glow. The silky, lightweight texture provides easy application for buildable radiance that goes from delicately lit to full-on strobing.