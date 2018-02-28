Make Space In Your Beauty Bag For These New NARS Highlighters

It may be minus degrees in the UK this week as the 'Beast from the East' takes hold, but a new launch from NARS has transported us to warmer climes and got us excited about glowing, bronzed skin and luminous springtime highlighters. NARS has unveiled a six-product range of highlighting powders, launching at the beginning of April, featuring "Seamless Glow Technology". The innovative formula combines microspherical powders and pearls that reflect light and blend seamlessly into skin to enhance your natural glow. The silky, lightweight texture provides easy application for buildable radiance that goes from delicately lit to full-on strobing.
Advertisement
While the past few years have seen a surge in hyper pigmented highlighters that can be seen from outer space – Huda Beauty and Fenty's Killawatt Freestyle Trophy Wife Highlighter, we're looking at you – these products see a return to a more natural complexion. With a non-glittery formula, these naturally enhancing powders have a more subtle, pearly glow.
The range of compacts cater for a variety of skin tones, from the palest alabaster to much darker complexions. Named for the most part after desirable travel destinations, 'Albatross' offers an opalescent gold shade, 'Fort de France' provides a champagne shade, 'Capri' is a crushed pink pearl powder, 'Ibiza' offers a sun-kissed yellow gold shade, 'Maldives' is a deeper rose bronze and 'St. Barths' provides a lit-from-within warm bronze.
If you're a fan of NARS' cult cheek products, from the bestselling Laguna bronzer to the iconic Orgasm blush and luminous liquid Copacabana product, these new highlighters will be a welcome addition to your makeup bag, to add a gorgeous glow to your skin for spring. Just be sure to set aside some money for the NARS x Erdem collection too, which drops a fortnight later on 15th April.
The NARS highlighting powder collection, £28 each, will be available nationwide from 1st April 2018.
Advertisement