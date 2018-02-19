This morning, London Fashion Week favourite Erdem unveiled his exquisite AW18 collection at the National Portrait Gallery but the fun didn't stop there, as just a few hours later NARS Cosmetics announced its latest makeup collaboration with long-time partner, fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu. Debuted at Erdem's latest show with stunning looks created by Val Garland, the limited-edition Erdem for NARS 'Strange Flowers' collection will launch worldwide in April 2018 with a 13-piece range of products for eyes, lips and cheeks.
Erdem Moralioglu brings his signature aesthetic of bold femininity to the makeup capsule collection, where nostalgic romance meets an eerie, dreamlike narrative. It features an unexpected palette of daring and demure shades packaged in soft-touch floral cases with one of three original Erdem prints created for the collaboration. Lipsticks named after wild flowers bear beautiful names such as Moon Orchid, Larkspur and Carnal Carnation.
“It was really interesting to explore my aesthetic in collaboration with NARS and see how far we could push different elements through colour and product,” Erdem explains. “It was fascinating to develop new pigments and palettes as well as the cosmetics themselves.”
NARS and Erdem have partnered on and off the catwalk since 2013; backstage at London Fashion Week, on the red carpet at the Met Gala, and in the pages of the designer’s 10th anniversary book, ERDEM X. This marks the first time the two brands have collaborated on a makeup collection.
The Erdem for NARS collection is unveiled hot on the heels of the success of the Erdem x H&M collection, which launched last November. The news also comes after NARS' most recent designer collaboration with another London Fashion Week favourite, Christopher Kane. Last September, NARS unveiled the second collection from their collaboration with the Scottish designer, named 'Chrome Couture'. We're counting down until April to get our hands on the Strange Flowers collection. Our spring beauty look is already sorted.
The Erdem x NARS collection will be available exclusively from 15th April at Selfridges and nationwide from 1st May.
