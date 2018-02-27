Every year, during the Academy Awards, we find ourselves crying with joy when we hear moving acceptance speeches or we well up when we spot the gracious loser face on the nominees who don't get to take home a statue after all. But, as it turns out, every single nominee in the acting and directing categories goes home a winner thanks to the annual swag bags that come with an invite. According to USA Today, a marketing company called Distinctive Assets has been giving away extravagant gifts to the nominees in these Oscar categories for the past 16 years. This year, each grab bag of goodies is worth at least $100,000, and it includes four luxurious vacations.
It may seem ironic that some of Hollywood's highest paid actors and directors are getting free trips to destinations we can only dream of visiting. And, yet, we still wanted to know every detail about the various adventures that will be included in 2018's "Everyone Wins" gift bag from Distinctive Assets. USA Today reported that the gifts included a 12-night Tanzania trip for two from International Expeditions; a 7-day Hawaiian vacation at Koloa Landing Resort in Poipu, Hawaii; a stay at Avaton Luxury Villas in Halkidiki, Greece; and a week-long spa retreat at Golden Door in southern California. That's at least a month's worth of vacation.
We did some digging to find out just how extravagant these vacations are, and it should come as no surprise that our findings showed that each one of these trips is quite lavish. Now that we've got the details, we might not shed quite as many tears for the losing actors or directors during the Oscars this Sunday. They may not receive a $629 gold-plated Oscar statue, but they're about to get over $35,000 worth of relaxing vacations to help them cope with their loss.