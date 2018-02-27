There Is Nothing Cuter Than These Billboards Featuring Serena Williams & Baby Alexis Jr.

Alexis Ohanian has finally answered the age-old question, "What do you get the woman who has everything?"
The Reddit co-founder surprised his better half, superstar tennis player Serena Williams, with the most adorable gift earlier this week by plastering images of their infant daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on four billboards lining a Southern California highway with the words "Greatest Momma Of All Time," a.k.a. "G.M.O.A.T."
According to Us Weekly, the four billboards were intended as a motivational gift for Williams, who just arrived in Indian Wells, California, to compete in the 2018 BNP Paribas Open next month. This will be Williams' second professional competition since suffering from a pulmonary embolism after giving birth to baby Alexis Jr. five months ago. Earlier this month, Williams played in the Fed Cup, where she unfortunately lost in a doubles match alongside her sister, Venus.
Ohanian shared photos of the billboards on his Instagram account. Warning: Viewing these pictures of Alexis Jr. may cause you to squeal uncontrollably.
"These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs," Ohanian captioned the photos. "@olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT."
If your heart can handle it, the couple also has an Instagram account devoted solely to Alexis Jr., and it's the G.I.O.A.T. (Greatest Instagram Of All Time). But, what else would we expect from the youngest person ever to grace the cover of Vogue magazine?
Ohanian seems to be loving every minute of being a new husband and dad. A few weeks ago he announced that he'd be taking a less active role at Reddit to focus on parenting and his venture firm, Initialized Capital.
"After more than three years of serving back at Reddit, my first 'baby' is in a much better place and has a great team in place," he shared on Initialized's website. "Now I'm back at Initialized with even bigger ambitions than when we started. As a new father of a five-month-old little girl, I want to make sure the world she inherits is as great as possible."
If we're lucky, Ohanian will fill some of his new free time snapping and posting pics for Jr.'s Instagram page — or for more adorable billboards!
